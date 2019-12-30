StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1787.50       +2.97%
Persimmon                               2685.00       +1.32%
Just Eat                                 838.80       +1.11%
InterContinental Hotels Group           5254.50       +0.66%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       243.85       +0.52%
Next                                    7114.00       -2.15%
BAE Systems                              571.60       -1.38%
Pearson                                  646.10       -1.36%
Vodafone Group                           149.01       -1.32%
Johnson Matthey                         3052.00       -1.07%

FTSE 250
PureTech Health                          327.50       +7.73%
Contourglobal  Ord 1p Wi                 210.75       +2.55%
Centamin                                 120.00       +2.21%
Hochschild Mining                        172.75       +2.10%
Micro Focus International               1097.30       +1.71%
CLS Holdings                             301.25       -2.98%
Spirent Communications                   244.00       -2.01%
Drax Group                               315.40       -1.56%
Playtech                                 396.35       -1.48%
NewRiver Retail                          202.50       -1.46%

FTSE 350
PureTech Health                          327.50       +7.73%
NMC Health                              1787.50       +2.97%
Contourglobal  Ord 1p Wi                 210.75       +2.55%
Centamin                                 120.00       +2.21%
Hochschild Mining                        172.75       +2.10%
CLS Holdings                             301.25       -2.98%
Next                                    7114.00       -2.15%
Spirent Communications                   244.00       -2.01%
Drax Group                               315.40       -1.56%
Playtech                                 396.35       -1.48%

AIM
CyanConnode                                3.80      +80.95%
Alexander Mining                           0.04      +33.33%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.88      +20.69%
Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di           3.25      +20.37%
Bidstack Group  Ord 0.5p                  13.00      +17.65%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           1.25      -16.67%
Silence Therapeutics                     353.00      -11.75%
Petrel Resources                          17.25      -11.54%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06      -10.71%
Oracle Power                               0.93       -9.76%

Overall Market
Countrywide                              352.50    +4809.47%
CyanConnode                                3.80      +80.95%
Alexander Mining                           0.04      +33.33%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.88      +20.69%
Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di           3.25      +20.37%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           1.25      -16.67%
Silence Therapeutics                     353.00      -11.75%
Petrel Resources                          17.25      -11.54%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06      -10.71%
Oracle Power                               0.93       -9.76%