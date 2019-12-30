FTSE 100 NMC Health 1787.50 +2.97% Persimmon 2685.00 +1.32% Just Eat 838.80 +1.11% InterContinental Hotels Group 5254.50 +0.66% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 243.85 +0.52% Next 7114.00 -2.15% BAE Systems 571.60 -1.38% Pearson 646.10 -1.36% Vodafone Group 149.01 -1.32% Johnson Matthey 3052.00 -1.07% FTSE 250 PureTech Health 327.50 +7.73% Contourglobal Ord 1p Wi 210.75 +2.55% Centamin 120.00 +2.21% Hochschild Mining 172.75 +2.10% Micro Focus International 1097.30 +1.71% CLS Holdings 301.25 -2.98% Spirent Communications 244.00 -2.01% Drax Group 315.40 -1.56% Playtech 396.35 -1.48% NewRiver Retail 202.50 -1.46% FTSE 350 PureTech Health 327.50 +7.73% NMC Health 1787.50 +2.97% Contourglobal Ord 1p Wi 210.75 +2.55% Centamin 120.00 +2.21% Hochschild Mining 172.75 +2.10% CLS Holdings 301.25 -2.98% Next 7114.00 -2.15% Spirent Communications 244.00 -2.01% Drax Group 315.40 -1.56% Playtech 396.35 -1.48% AIM CyanConnode 3.80 +80.95% Alexander Mining 0.04 +33.33% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.88 +20.69% Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di 3.25 +20.37% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 13.00 +17.65% Bigdish Ord Npv 1.25 -16.67% Silence Therapeutics 353.00 -11.75% Petrel Resources 17.25 -11.54% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 -10.71% Oracle Power 0.93 -9.76% Overall Market Countrywide 352.50 +4809.47% CyanConnode 3.80 +80.95% Alexander Mining 0.04 +33.33% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.88 +20.69% Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di 3.25 +20.37% Bigdish Ord Npv 1.25 -16.67% Silence Therapeutics 353.00 -11.75% Petrel Resources 17.25 -11.54% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 -10.71% Oracle Power 0.93 -9.76%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -