REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £40,687,657 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £30,924,362 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £20,557,319 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £19,633,113 WEIR Weir Group PLC value of shares traded £19,588,933 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £18,361,562 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £17,907,873 PSON Pearson PLC value of shares traded £17,623,270 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £17,614,825 BLND British Land Co PLC value of shares traded £16,706,353 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £16,569,991 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £16,286,429 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £16,278,105 ABF Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £15,344,009 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £14,809,427 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £14,788,021 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £14,623,813 BNC Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £14,222,467 BKG Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £13,277,488 CRDA Croda International PLC value of shares traded £13,106,760 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £12,977,509 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £12,965,218 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £12,862,505 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £12,410,525 SMIN Smiths Group PLC value of shares traded £12,344,627 AUTO Auto Trader Group Plc value of shares traded £12,340,906 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £11,983,299 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £11,816,898 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £11,778,124 JMAT Johnson Matthey PLC value of shares traded £11,434,732