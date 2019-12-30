StockMarketWire.com - 
REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £40,687,657

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £30,924,362

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £20,557,319

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £19,633,113

WEIR	Weir Group PLC value of shares traded £19,588,933

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £18,361,562

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £17,907,873

PSON	Pearson PLC value of shares traded £17,623,270

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £17,614,825

BLND	British Land Co PLC value of shares traded £16,706,353

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £16,569,991

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £16,286,429

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £16,278,105

ABF	Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £15,344,009

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £14,809,427

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £14,788,021

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £14,623,813

BNC	Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £14,222,467

BKG	Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £13,277,488

CRDA	Croda International PLC value of shares traded £13,106,760

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £12,977,509

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £12,965,218

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £12,862,505

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £12,410,525

SMIN	Smiths Group PLC value of shares traded £12,344,627

AUTO	Auto Trader Group Plc value of shares traded £12,340,906

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £11,983,299

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £11,816,898

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £11,778,124

JMAT	Johnson Matthey PLC value of shares traded £11,434,732



