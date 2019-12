RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £44,142,931 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £42,184,744 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £37,359,848 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £36,943,179 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £36,876,203 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £35,341,907 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £25,995,837 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £21,477,163 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £20,375,190 WEIR Weir Group PLC value of shares traded £19,720,860 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £19,654,886 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £19,462,308 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £18,837,732 BLND British Land Co PLC value of shares traded £18,579,469 PSON Pearson PLC value of shares traded £18,347,295 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £17,662,592 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £17,446,989 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £16,720,942 ABF Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £15,757,314 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £15,286,476 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £15,240,159 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £15,165,445 BNC Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £14,520,877 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £14,456,463 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £14,129,409 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £13,815,498 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £13,808,721 BKG Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £13,554,623 CRDA Croda International PLC value of shares traded £13,494,355 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £13,173,184 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com