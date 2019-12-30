StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1817.00       +4.67%
Persimmon                               2704.00       +2.04%
British Land Co                          634.50       +0.71%
Just Eat                                 835.30       +0.69%
Land Securities Group                    986.60       +0.53%
BAE Systems                              567.60       -2.07%
Next                                    7151.00       -1.64%
Rentokil Initial                         457.50       -1.57%
Johnson Matthey                         3038.00       -1.52%
Ashtead Group                           2411.00       -1.43%

FTSE 250
PZ Cussons                               212.75       +3.78%
Hochschild Mining                        175.25       +3.58%
Centamin                                 121.55       +3.53%
Oxford Instruments                      1535.00       +2.88%
John Wood Group                          403.00       +2.15%
CLS Holdings                             300.25       -3.30%
Spirent Communications                   241.75       -2.91%
Playtech                                 390.65       -2.90%
Domino's Pizza Group                     317.20       -2.46%
Countryside Properties                   456.80       -2.43%

AIM
CyanConnode                                3.67      +75.00%
TechFinancials Inc                         1.20      +50.00%
Alexander Mining                           0.04      +33.33%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.88      +20.69%
Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di           3.20      +18.52%
Verona Pharma                             59.00      -20.27%
Mereo Biopharma Group                     41.00      -13.68%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           1.30      -13.33%
Silence Therapeutics                     348.00      -13.00%
Petrel Resources                          17.00      -12.82%

