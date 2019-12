BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £94,420,119 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £65,958,592 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £62,569,624 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £51,201,980 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £46,273,216 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £41,254,345 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £39,679,793 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £38,754,723 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £37,593,977 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £37,278,804 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £26,250,795 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £25,785,319 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £24,928,425 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £24,767,556 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £24,690,046 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £22,271,592 BLND British Land Co PLC value of shares traded £21,716,381 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £21,654,856 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £20,622,674 WEIR Weir Group PLC value of shares traded £20,318,175 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £20,171,027 PSON Pearson PLC value of shares traded £19,801,124 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £19,494,972 IHG InterContinental Hotels Group PLC value of shares traded £17,937,133 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £17,686,628 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £17,526,029 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £17,142,743 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £16,702,352 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £16,638,818 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £16,490,432 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com