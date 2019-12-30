FTSE 100 NMC Health 1803.00 +3.86% Persimmon 2694.00 +1.66% Just Eat 837.10 +0.90% British Land Co 635.40 +0.86% Polymetal International 1197.00 +0.63% BAE Systems 566.90 -2.19% Rentokil Initial 456.55 -1.77% Ferguson 6913.00 -1.72% Next 7152.00 -1.62% Ashtead Group 2409.50 -1.49% FTSE 250 PZ Cussons 215.25 +5.00% Centamin 122.38 +4.24% Hochschild Mining 175.60 +3.78% Oxford Instruments 1540.00 +3.22% Fresnillo 637.00 +2.74% CLS Holdings 299.00 -3.70% Spirent Communications 240.75 -3.31% Domino's Pizza Group 316.10 -2.80% Countryside Properties 457.30 -2.33% Provident Financial 455.50 -2.30% FTSE 350 PZ Cussons 215.25 +5.00% Centamin 122.38 +4.24% NMC Health 1803.00 +3.86% Hochschild Mining 175.60 +3.78% Oxford Instruments 1540.00 +3.22% CLS Holdings 299.00 -3.70% Spirent Communications 240.75 -3.31% Domino's Pizza Group 316.10 -2.80% Countryside Properties 457.30 -2.33% Provident Financial 455.50 -2.30% AIM CyanConnode 3.55 +69.05% TechFinancials Inc 1.15 +43.75% Alexander Mining 0.04 +33.33% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.88 +20.69% Gaming Realms 10.70 +18.56% Petrel Resources 16.00 -17.95% Mereo Biopharma Group 40.00 -15.79% Verona Pharma 62.50 -15.54% Silence Therapeutics 346.00 -13.50% Bigdish Ord Npv 1.30 -13.33% Overall Market Countrywide 342.75 +4673.68% CyanConnode 3.55 +69.05% TechFinancials Inc 1.15 +43.75% Alexander Mining 0.04 +33.33% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.88 +20.69% Petrel Resources 16.00 -17.95% Mereo Biopharma Group 40.00 -15.79% Verona Pharma 62.50 -15.54% Silence Therapeutics 346.00 -13.50% Bigdish Ord Npv 1.30 -13.33%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
