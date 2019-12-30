StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1803.00       +3.86%
Persimmon                               2694.00       +1.66%
Just Eat                                 837.10       +0.90%
British Land Co                          635.40       +0.86%
Polymetal International                 1197.00       +0.63%
BAE Systems                              566.90       -2.19%
Rentokil Initial                         456.55       -1.77%
Ferguson                                6913.00       -1.72%
Next                                    7152.00       -1.62%
Ashtead Group                           2409.50       -1.49%

FTSE 250
PZ Cussons                               215.25       +5.00%
Centamin                                 122.38       +4.24%
Hochschild Mining                        175.60       +3.78%
Oxford Instruments                      1540.00       +3.22%
Fresnillo                                637.00       +2.74%
CLS Holdings                             299.00       -3.70%
Spirent Communications                   240.75       -3.31%
Domino's Pizza Group                     316.10       -2.80%
Countryside Properties                   457.30       -2.33%
Provident Financial                      455.50       -2.30%

AIM
CyanConnode                                3.55      +69.05%
TechFinancials Inc                         1.15      +43.75%
Alexander Mining                           0.04      +33.33%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.88      +20.69%
Gaming Realms                             10.70      +18.56%
Petrel Resources                          16.00      -17.95%
Mereo Biopharma Group                     40.00      -15.79%
Verona Pharma                             62.50      -15.54%
Silence Therapeutics                     346.00      -13.50%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           1.30      -13.33%

