BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £123,379,527 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £70,724,940 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £66,954,266 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £57,460,562 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £48,463,904 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £46,966,983 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £43,033,031 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £42,452,559 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £41,627,179 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £41,246,515 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £30,459,994 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £29,490,739 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £29,245,014 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £29,125,249 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £28,079,377 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £25,127,784 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £23,800,106 BLND British Land Co PLC value of shares traded £23,725,616 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £23,374,555 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £22,914,340 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £22,222,666 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £21,953,607 PSON Pearson PLC value of shares traded £20,783,168 WEIR Weir Group PLC value of shares traded £20,700,327 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £20,569,679 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £19,825,637 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £19,556,849 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £19,271,186 IHG InterContinental Hotels Group PLC value of shares traded £19,207,222 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £18,932,565 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com