BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £166,110,816 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £100,718,527 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £86,429,475 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £70,486,866 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £68,110,853 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £65,786,897 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £59,323,076 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £58,082,030 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £56,341,667 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £54,389,724 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £53,565,099 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £51,808,603 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £49,952,649 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £45,427,336 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £40,923,709 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £40,525,110 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £37,651,273 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £35,475,784 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £34,525,081 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £34,328,938 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £33,393,947 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £31,991,859 BLND British Land Co PLC value of shares traded £31,909,405 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £31,708,649 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £31,414,238 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £30,916,893 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £29,588,744 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £27,768,264 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £26,669,951 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £26,197,695