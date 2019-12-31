StockMarketWire.com - Mobile commerce firm Bango said revenue for 2019 would be below expectations due to a Customer Data Platform (CDP) license and Marketplace supply deal not concluding in December as expected.
These deals are now expected to conclude in early 2020, revenue for the year is still anticipated to increase 40% to £9.3m.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are expected to come in at £0.4m and cash has increased from the half year point to £2.5m.
Ray Anderson, CEO said: 'After another year of sustained growth in 2019 in all areas of the business, Bango enters 2020 on a strong foundation.'
The company is set to hold a strategy day on 29 January.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
