StockMarketWire.com - Mears, provider of support services to the UK social housing and care sectors, has announced that Elizabeth Corrado is standing down from the board to focus on her work advising on ESG, sustainable and impact investing strategies. She will cease to be a director with effect from today.
Commenting, Kieran Murphy, chairman of Mears, said: 'The board would like to thank Liz for her input and support since joining Mears. We wish her every success in her future endeavours.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
