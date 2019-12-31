StockMarketWire.com - On 28 June 2019, Lansdowne Oil & Gas announced that LC Capital Master Fund had agreed to extend the repayment date of its outstanding loan of £1,046,000 to 31 December 2019.
The company has now announced that LC Capital Master fund has agreed to a further extension to 30 June 2020. All other terms of the loan remain unchanged.
At 8:08am: [LON:LOGP] Lansdowne Oil Gas PLC share price was +0.05p at 0.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
