StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Arc Minerals has entered into definitive agreements with a consortium of French and Swedish institutional and high net worth investors to raise, in aggregate, approximately $1.7m through the issue of unsecured convertible loan notes (CLN).
No funds have been drawn down under the convertible loan notes as at the date of this announcement but it is intended that the proceeds from the CLN facility will be used for working capital purposes.
At 9:24am: [LON:ARCM] Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di share price was +0.1p at 3.2p
