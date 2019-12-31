StockMarketWire.com - Miner Prairie Mining notes that a press release has been issued by Lubelski Węgiel BOGDANKA S.A. (Bogdanka) which indicates that Bogdanka has been awarded a mining concession by the relevant Polish government authorities for the K6-7 deposit area.
The K6-7 deposit forms an integral part of Prairie's planned Jan Karski Mine at the company's Lublin concession.
Prairie has said it will continue to fulfil its continuous disclosure obligations, however it notes the award of a mining concession to Bogdanka continues to demonstrate evidence of the discriminatory treatment faced by Prairie as a foreign investor in Poland.
In February 2019, Prairie formally notified the Polish government that there exists an investment dispute between the Company and the Polish government.
Prairie has confirmed that it is taking all necessary actions to pursue its legal rights regarding its investments in Poland.
At 9:28am: [LON:PDZ] Prairie Mining Ltd share price was -1.25p at 10.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
