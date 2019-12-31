StockMarketWire.com - Property firm KCR Residential REIT has flagged it will be unable to publish its audited annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019 by 31 December 2019 as required by AIM rules.
The company is in the process of finalising the audit and the results will be announced, and the accounts published, as soon as possible.
The delay is procedural having been caused by time-delays during the course of the audit which started later than expected following the closing of the corporate transaction with Torchlight Fund LP.
Dealings in the company's ordinary shares will be temporarily suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. on 2 January 2020, until such time as the accounts have been duly published.
At 9:36am: [LON:KCR] KCR Residential Reit PLC share price was 0p at 48.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
