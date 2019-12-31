StockMarketWire.com - City of London Investment group has announced a series of board changes, as previously announced, Barry M. Olliff, Founder and Director, has retired from his executive role effective 31 December 2019, having retired from the board on 1 December 2019.
The board has re-confirmed that Olliff has agreed to serve as an advisor to the executive team for the next two years.
In addition, the board has now asked him to complete his current term as a non-executive, non-independent director on the group board through October 2020, in order to advise on the continued development of the business
Tracy Rodrigues, finance director, has requested a leave of absence for family reasons and will step down from the group board on 31 March 2020. As previously announced, Carlos Yuste, head of business development, will join the board on 1 January 2020.
At 9:48am: [LON:CLIG] City of London Investment Group PLC share price was -1.5p at 437.5p
