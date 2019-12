BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £22,238,064 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £20,370,165 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £14,481,923 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £10,852,654 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £10,048,090 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £8,888,427 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £8,624,571 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £7,909,450 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £7,603,441 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £7,556,779 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £7,535,245 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £7,137,762 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £6,974,234 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £6,868,842 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £5,161,089 CEY Centamin PLC value of shares traded £5,028,401 BLND British Land Co PLC value of shares traded £5,025,424 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £5,025,299 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £4,861,836 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £4,675,306 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £4,674,728 ENOG Energean Oil & Gas Plc value of shares traded £4,659,473 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £4,446,244 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £4,103,350 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £3,919,098 CCC Computacenter PLC value of shares traded £3,801,219 RR. Rolls-Royce Group PLC value of shares traded £3,792,691 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £3,644,192 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £3,535,536 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £3,450,411 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com