StockMarketWire.com - Carclo has requested the suspension of the listing of the company's ordinary shares with effect from 07:30 today (2 January), pending the publication of its interim results.
The company said that since publication of its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019, on 13 November 2019, it has been working to finalise the interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2019.
But Carclo said the impact of the delay to the publication of its 2019 annual results, together with the work required to conclude the exit from the Wipac business, meant that it was not able to publish interim results by 31 December 2019 as required under the Disclosure & Transparency Rules.
Carclo called the preparation of its interim results 'well advanced' and confirmed it will seek to publish these as soon as possible.
At 8:16am: [LON:CAR] Carclo PLC share price was 0p at 18.8p
