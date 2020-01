BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £20,156,113 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £18,781,525 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £16,881,551 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £14,780,415 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £13,751,853 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £12,081,179 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £12,074,251 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £11,920,082 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £11,769,151 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £10,878,831 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £10,112,749 TLW Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £8,225,557 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £7,808,293 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £7,726,150 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £7,466,452 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £6,979,482 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £6,863,852 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £6,204,656 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £6,142,771 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £5,950,634 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £5,897,086 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £5,463,133 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £5,265,959 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £4,703,739 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £4,204,867 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £4,019,447 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £3,841,152 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £3,835,881 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £3,607,544 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £3,380,900 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com