StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore company Ferrexpo has announced a special interim dividend of 6.6 US cents which will be paid on 17 January 2020 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 10 January 2020.
Ferrexpo said the special dividend reflected its strong cash generation ability and the board's strategy to maintain a balance between sustainable and attractive shareholder returns, investment in growth opportunities and balance sheet strength.
To date, total dividends declared in respect of the 2019 financial year amount to 13.2 US cents, or approximately $80m, consisting of an ordinary interim dividend of 6.6 US cents declared in August 2019 and today's (2 January) special interim dividend of 6.6 US cents.
The special interim dividend will be paid in sterling, with an election to receive it in US dollars.
At 9:15am: [LON:FXPO] Ferrexpo PLC share price was +3.23p at 162.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: