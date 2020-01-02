StockMarketWire.com - Global life sciences company Abcam has announced that its transaction to acquire Expedeon, Innova Biosciences and TGR BioSciences from Expedeon AG has now completed.
Abcam chief executive Alan Hirzel said: 'Expedeon's portfolio of products and technology, combined with Abcam's antibody and protein strengths, place us well to address the growing need for antibody conjugation and multiplexing solutions.'
Abcam announced in November 2019 that the acquisition secures a complementary portfolio of leading protein conjugation technologies and products for Abcam, including industry brands Lightning-Link and CaptSure.
Ondra LLP provided advice to the board of directors of Abcam in relation to the transaction.
At 9:25am: [LON:ABC] Abcam PLC share price was +15p at 1367p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
