StockMarketWire.com - International gaming technology and services provider Nektan has announced the suspension of trading on AIM pending publication of its annual accounts.
Further to its announcement on 23 December 2019, Nektan said it has not been able to publish its audited annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019 by 31 December 2019, as required by Rule 19 of the AIM Rules for Companies.
The company said dealings in its ordinary shares will be temporarily suspended from trading on AIM under AIM Rule 40, with effect from 7.30am today (2 January 2020) until the accounts have been published in compliance with AIM Rule 19, which the group expects will be during January 2020.
At 9:31am: [LON:NKTN] Nektan Plc share price was 0p at 2.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: