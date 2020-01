BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £29,891,787 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £26,937,222 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £22,261,660 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £21,201,987 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £19,305,555 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £19,015,383 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £18,156,374 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £16,266,106 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £15,887,182 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £15,579,756 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £14,725,195 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £12,562,865 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £12,560,935 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £11,684,282 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £10,870,521 TLW Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £10,388,220 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £10,099,924 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £9,032,126 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £8,921,560 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £8,424,442 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £8,239,702 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £8,155,879 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £7,783,167 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £7,609,067 MRO Melrose PLC value of shares traded £7,218,876 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £6,816,709 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £6,637,605 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £6,366,879 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £6,154,154 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £5,836,333 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com