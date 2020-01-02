BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £35,368,823 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £33,756,013 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £26,072,538 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £25,073,532 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £22,615,597 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £22,569,696 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £20,420,377 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £20,268,533 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £18,843,816 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £18,651,403 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £18,334,027 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £17,330,053 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £15,398,716 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £13,153,637 TLW Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £12,328,842 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £12,222,900 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £11,831,272 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £11,378,626 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £11,078,153 SVT Severn Trent PLC value of shares traded £10,928,340 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £10,767,430 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £10,491,517 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £9,967,078 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £9,897,016 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £9,714,698 MRO Melrose PLC value of shares traded £9,189,708 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £8,509,484 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £7,942,998 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £7,767,335 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £7,767,210 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com