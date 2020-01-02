StockMarketWire.com - 
BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £35,368,823

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £33,756,013

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £26,072,538

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £25,073,532

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £22,615,597

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £22,569,696

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £20,420,377

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £20,268,533

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £18,843,816

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £18,651,403

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £18,334,027

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £17,330,053

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £15,398,716

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £13,153,637

TLW	Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £12,328,842

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £12,222,900

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £11,831,272

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £11,378,626

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £11,078,153

SVT	Severn Trent PLC value of shares traded £10,928,340

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £10,767,430

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £10,491,517

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £9,967,078

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £9,897,016

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £9,714,698

MRO	Melrose PLC value of shares traded £9,189,708

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £8,509,484

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £7,942,998

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £7,767,335

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £7,767,210



