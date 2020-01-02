StockMarketWire.com - 
BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £75,307,595

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £73,499,343

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £72,217,835

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £69,199,938

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £47,940,631

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £47,241,379

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £43,529,014

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £41,322,811

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £40,561,045

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £40,329,848

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £39,584,558

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £38,863,461

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £34,925,177

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £33,671,485

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £33,279,047

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £31,272,510

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £28,740,887

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £27,730,358

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £27,346,085

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £24,936,992

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £23,181,623

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £22,694,604

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £21,114,037

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £20,904,912

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£18,349,160

TLW	Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £18,279,076

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £18,214,024

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £17,111,839

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £16,885,708

RR.	Rolls-Royce Group PLC value of shares traded £16,278,551



