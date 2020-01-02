StockMarketWire.com - 
AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £122,674,440

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £111,437,367

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £98,700,269

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £97,038,684

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £96,546,893

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £83,126,540

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £73,781,876

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £69,890,688

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £64,293,478

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £63,654,823

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £62,229,093

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £59,194,625

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £58,187,485

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £57,217,697

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £54,522,359

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £47,194,309

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £46,934,831

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £46,291,122

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £41,778,545

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £38,469,336

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £37,403,640

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £36,067,319

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £34,056,219

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £32,729,466

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £31,646,697

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £31,144,114

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£30,964,026

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £28,013,813

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £27,777,252

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £27,658,995



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com