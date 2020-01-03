StockMarketWire.com - Clothing retailer Next has increased its full year profit guidance as full price sales over the Christmas trading period were 1.1% better than its internal forecast.
In a trading statement, the retailer reported that in the fourth quarter, full price sales to 28 December are up 5.2%, while in the year-to-date 27 January to 28 December, full price sales are up 3.9% on the previous year.
Next said its full year profit guidance has now increased by £2m to £272m, representing a 0.6% increase on last year and earnings per share growth of 5.4% to 458.7p.
The retailer attributed the sales performance boost to a 'much colder November' than last year and improved stock availability in both its retail stores and online.
Next's guidance for full price sales growth for the year ahead is 3%, which at that level of sales growth means group profit would be £734m, up 1% on the current financial year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
