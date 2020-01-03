StockMarketWire.com - Low cost airline Ryanair Holdings has reported December traffic grew 9% to 11.2m passengers, up from 10.3m in December 2018.
In its December traffic statistics, the company announced that 10.7m of those passengers flew with Ryanair, up 7%.
In December, 0.5m passengers flew with Lauda airline, representing growth of 67% on the same period in 2018.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
