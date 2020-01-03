StockMarketWire.com - Renalytix AI, a developer of artificial intelligence enabled clinical diagnostics for kidney disease, announced that the national price for KidneyIntelX set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has come into effect.
As of 1 January 2020, this establishes a national price of $950 for the test for Medicare patients and is effective until December 2022.
This follows the publication of the final 2020 Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule by CMS, announced by the company on 3 December 2019.
Renalytix AI stated that the pricing for tests like KidneyIntelX is set for a three-year period, at the end of which, the price will be reset based on an average of reported private payor payments for the test or laboratory service.
It said, if the calculated average price would result in a reduction in the price paid for KidneyIntelX for Medicare patients, the decrease will be capped at no more than 15%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
