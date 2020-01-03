StockMarketWire.com - Resolute Mining reported it has forward sold an additional 22,800 ounces of gold at an average price of $1,553 per ounce to strengthen its US dollar gold hedge book.
It has forward sold the gold in scheduled monthly deliveries of 3,800 ounces between July 2020 and December 2020.
Resolute said it had taken advantage of market volatility and gold price strength and that this hedging secures price certainty during 2020 for a portion of the US dollar revenues generated from its African gold mines, the Syama Gold Mine in Mali and the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal.
It extends its existing US dollar forward gold sales program which consists of 55,000 ounces of gold forward sold at an average price of US$1,510 per ounce in scheduled monthly deliveries of 5,000 ounces per month from February 2020 through to December 2020.
Resolute Mining managing director and chief executive John Welborn said: 'Resolute's active gold sales program and discretionary near-term hedging protects the company's balance sheet and supports our revenue and cash flows.'
At 9:52am: [LON:RSG] share price was +1.66p at 70.67p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
