BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £31,328,294 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £30,062,403 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £29,812,225 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,083,264 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £21,306,805 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £17,901,119 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £14,612,523 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £12,727,357 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £12,527,364 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £12,084,718 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £11,914,926 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £11,588,359 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £11,551,107 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £11,296,975 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £10,649,828 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £10,598,324 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £10,338,164 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £9,137,070 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £9,082,051 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £8,746,089 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £8,408,466 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £7,985,236 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £7,609,901 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £7,560,787 GVC GVC Holdings Plc value of shares traded £7,115,125 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £6,895,961 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £6,736,486 TLW Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £6,544,139 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £5,569,550 RR. Rolls-Royce Group PLC value of shares traded £5,323,069 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com