IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £46,586,662 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £41,664,190 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £40,997,563 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £37,620,586 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £33,114,831 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £32,303,327 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £29,181,302 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £18,623,015 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £17,609,086 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £17,345,586 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £16,623,041 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £16,550,116 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £15,330,977 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £15,099,862 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £15,002,071 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £14,083,861 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £13,892,949 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £13,861,490 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £12,811,651 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £12,020,645 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £11,403,744 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £11,324,001 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £10,865,030 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £10,067,546 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £9,757,821 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £9,196,093 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £8,996,198 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £8,750,694 GVC GVC Holdings Plc value of shares traded £7,711,219 TLW Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £7,384,327 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com