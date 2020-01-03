StockMarketWire.com - 
IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£50,443,917

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £46,816,821

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £44,432,116

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £43,946,055

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £36,298,560

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £34,308,998

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £32,763,717

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £23,798,675

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £22,659,561

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £20,327,547

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £20,127,260

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £20,093,665

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £19,625,115

SN.	Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £19,285,033

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £17,806,784

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £17,666,532

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £17,641,442

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £17,408,315

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £15,673,181

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £14,430,533

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £14,002,101

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £13,987,788

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £12,919,300

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £12,385,331

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £11,212,856

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £11,210,508

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £10,413,907

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £9,909,946

BOO	Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £9,286,525

ABF	Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £9,195,809



