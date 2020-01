BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £60,223,618 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £56,602,485 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £53,956,486 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £50,830,866 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £50,043,215 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £38,744,900 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £37,194,512 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £33,235,155 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £31,488,452 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £29,105,672 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £26,763,407 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £25,007,627 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £24,685,150 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £23,438,094 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £22,306,889 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £22,021,623 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £21,478,440 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £20,927,000 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £20,758,046 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £20,205,800 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £18,730,089 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £17,632,210 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £17,273,296 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £16,395,667 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £16,271,440 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £14,763,041 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £14,514,471 ABF Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £13,135,547 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £12,778,132 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £12,755,125 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com