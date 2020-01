BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £71,937,978 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £62,811,540 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £62,592,045 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £59,634,867 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £56,342,107 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £49,461,351 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £39,649,423 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £39,010,672 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £38,600,965 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £37,654,874 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £36,037,205 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £31,164,840 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £30,704,617 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £30,668,209 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £30,164,394 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £29,931,948 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £25,555,728 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £25,336,418 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £24,027,279 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £23,412,512 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £22,854,743 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £21,995,409 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £20,454,925 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £19,425,799 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £18,476,607 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £18,312,248 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £17,169,674 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £15,370,307 ABF Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £14,737,344 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £14,557,410 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com