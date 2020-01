BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £179,545,452 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £158,895,828 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £103,476,355 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £94,948,203 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £88,697,159 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £88,218,130 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £79,836,981 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £73,992,965 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £71,514,467 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £68,731,355 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £65,039,161 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £61,851,600 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £59,844,177 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £58,192,630 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £55,886,589 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £51,953,882 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £51,408,105 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £51,083,034 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £48,703,850 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £46,512,223 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £44,762,641 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £41,136,778 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £37,100,009 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £34,623,107 ABF Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £34,513,323 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £33,544,403 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £32,985,772 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £32,708,628 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £32,150,969 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £31,149,941 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com