StockMarketWire.com - Carrier commerce company Boku said it had completed the acquisition of Danal for $25m.
The total paid by the company to acquire Danal included the issue of 26.7m shares, the issue of warrants over 1,634,699 shares exercisable for five years at an exercise price of £1.41 each and US$1.0m in cash.
'The acquisition of Danal brought Boku a strong US-focused mobile identity business with an established platform, a great customer base -- including many global brands -- and a team of experienced identity professionals,' said Jon Prideaux, chief executive of Boku.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
