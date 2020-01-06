StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca said its drug to treat hyperkalaemia had been approved in China.
The company's drug Lokelma - used to treat adult patients with elevated levels of potassium in the blood (hyperkalaemia) - was approved by the National Medical Products Administration.
The approval was based on positive results from the extensive Lokelma clinical trial programme and a pharmacodynamic study in China which showed that patients receiving Lokelma experienced a 'significant, rapid and sustained reduction of potassium in the blood,' the company said.
In a separate statement, AstraZeneca also announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted its application and granted priority review for a drug used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death or the worsening of heart failure in adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction with and without type-2 diabetes.
The FDA action date for the supplemental application was scheduled for the second quarter of 2020.
'Farxiga is well established in the treatment of type-2 diabetes and this priority review shows its potential to also impact millions of patients with heart failure. If approved, Farxiga will be the first and only medicine of its kind indicated to treat patients with heart failure,' said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, BioPharmaceuticals R&D.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
