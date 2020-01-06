StockMarketWire.com - Online trading platform Plus500 expects to report revenue of approximately $354m for the year ending 31 December 2019, according to a trading update.
EBITDA for the year is expected to be approximately $190m.
The company said its board was pleased with the performance as it reflected a much improved second half compared to the first half.
Plus500 will publish its preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 on Wednesday 12 February 2020.
Asaf Elimelech, CEO of Plus500, said: 'We finished the year in good financial and operational shape following a period of change for the industry, which has provided a more certain regulatory outlook for Plus500.
'I am encouraged by the momentum we have shown in the second half, reflecting continued optimisation of our marketing spend, enhancements to our customer service, and improvements in our proprietary technology platform.
'Looking to 2020 we are confident of the prospects for the group as we focus on further strengthening our customer offering and market positions.'
At 8:01am: [LON:PLUS] Plus500 Ltd share price was +24.7p at 877.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
