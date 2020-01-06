StockMarketWire.com - Cruise port operator Global Ports said Goulette Cruise, its joint venture with MSC Cruises, had completed the acquisition of Goulette Shipping Cruise, an operator of the cruise terminal in La Goulette, Tunisia, from Al Karama.
The concession to operate the cruise port was awarded to Goulette Shipping Cruise in 2006 on a 30-year basis, with a right to extend the term for an additional 20 years.
'While passenger volumes have been low in recent years, in 2010, La Goulette welcomed c900k passengers and between 2011-2014 it welcomed on average 441k cruise passengers per annum,' Global Ports said.
At 8:13am: [LON:GPH] Global Ports Holding Plc share price was -2.5p at 237.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
