StockMarketWire.com - Altitude group said it had signed a strategic alliance with the Advertising Specialty Institute.
Advertising Specialty Institute, founded in 1962, served a network of over 23,500 distributors, decorators and suppliers and owned and operated ESP, the largest promotional product and supplier database in North America. 'Expanding the number of suppliers ensured Altitude optimized coverage across a wider product range and geographic spread which was a key focus for the business,' the company said. 'This agreement instantly delivers on that priority by enabling AIM members to find and purchase the optimal range of products available without once needing to step outside of the AIM platform,' it added. 'Rolling out from Q1 2020, the organizations will market this new alliance to AIM members through events and extensive content delivery.'
At 8:33am: [LON:ALT] Altitude Group PLC share price was +6p at 54p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
