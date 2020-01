BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £33,963,048 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £26,521,967 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,249,604 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £16,705,608 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £16,552,157 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £13,128,244 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £11,423,700 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £11,247,820 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £9,572,627 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £9,102,856 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £8,870,728 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £8,664,226 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £8,374,384 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £8,221,281 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £6,837,046 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £6,800,796 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £6,410,810 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £6,215,341 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £5,566,391 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £5,565,588 MRW Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC value of shares traded £5,281,817 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £5,274,529 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £5,099,033 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £4,802,605 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £4,471,004 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £4,450,883 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £4,417,436 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £4,354,954 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £4,237,454 SMDS Smith (DS) PLC value of shares traded £4,007,175 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com