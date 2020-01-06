StockMarketWire.com - CyanConnode said it had received an order from partner Genus Power Infrastructures to supply advanced metering infrastructure hardware, services, and software.
The purchase order was worth £3.3m and installation of the project was expected to be completed within the next fifteen months, with approximately 80% of revenue recognised during the first two years, the company said.
The balance of approximately 20% would be received during a further 7-year support and maintenance contract that commences upon project completion and 'Go Live' phase.
The first project planning meeting to discuss the roll out and installation of the meters will take place during January 2020.
At 9:10am: [LON:CYAN] CyanConnode PLC share price was +0.28p at 3.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
