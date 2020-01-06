StockMarketWire.com - Knights group said it had agreed to acquire ERT Law Limited, a commercial litigation law firm in Birmingham, UK, for £1.8m.
The acquisition of ERT would build on the company's recently established presence in Birmingham, in line with the group's strategy to 'accelerate its organic growth through carefully targeted acquisitions which are a strong cultural fit and strengthen existing offices, add new geographies or complementary business services,' Knights said.
Under the terms of the acquisition, Knights would acquire ERT from its three existing shareholders for £1.8m, comprising £0.9m in cash and the issue of £0.9m in 262,899 shares in the company.
Completion was expected to take place on 17 January 2020.
At 9:15am: [LON:KGH] Knights Group Holdings Plc Ord 0.2p share price was +3p at 342p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: