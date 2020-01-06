StockMarketWire.com - EVR Holdings said John Gore Bahamas had partially exercised its option to purchase more shares in the company, which valued it at approximately £220m.
John Gore Bahamas (JGB) exercised its option to purchase 4,997,041 shares in EVR at a price of 15.3p per share, representing a significant premium to the company's current mid-market share price, which valued the company's issued equity share capital at approximately £220m.
JGB increased its stake in the company to 8.38% and the aggregate gross proceeds of the exercise amounted to $1m.
'In recognition of this significant endorsement by a valued investor and strategic partner, the Company has extended the exercise period for this residual option by a further 2 years until 31 December 2021, at which time it will automatically lapse if not exercised,' EVR added.
At 9:23am: [LON:EVRH] EVR Holdings Plc share price was +0.15p at 5.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: