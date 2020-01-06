StockMarketWire.com - Genel Energy said testing of the TT-34 well at the Taq Taq field in Iraq was nearing completion.
The well had produced from all zones tested, at a maximum combined flow rate of over 3,900 barrels of oil per day (bopd). With the inclusion of test production, gross production from the Taq Taq field was currently c.13,650 bopd.
'Individual zone testing is now underway, which will determine the long-term production strategy. Genel expects the well to be placed on production around the middle of January with an initial flow rate of 1,500-2,000 bopd,' Genel said.
A rig had mobilised to the TT-35 well, also on the northern flank of the field, which was now preparing to spud, it added.
At 9:50am: [LON:GENL] Genel Energy PLC share price was -4.5p at 178.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
