StockMarketWire.com - Great Western Mining touted ' highly encouraging' results from its recently completed soil sampling exercise over the mineral jackpot area in Mineral County, Nevada.
Soil sampling had approximately doubled the size of the previously defined mineralised footprint over the Mineral Jackpot area - a generic term encompassing several old gold and silver mines - proving up connectivity between abandoned, historic mine workings for gold and silver.
Sampling had also shown that existing veins were well defined geochemically, supporting the company's concept for this property.
The samples also provided 'strong evidence of previously-undefined mineralisation between the Cabin Rock mine and the Mineral Jackpot mine to the north-west,' said Great Western Mining. 'The successful sampling results announced today have fully justified the project and are an essential tool in the next steps which will be to trench and drill selected targets,' the company said.
'We have also carried out extensive sampling over the Rock House (RH) area and expect to announce these results shortly, once analysis and internal review has been completed,' it added.
