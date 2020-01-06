BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £93,099,650 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £87,964,630 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £72,995,286 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £55,186,899 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £51,125,561 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £46,460,517 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £37,965,361 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £37,203,317 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £36,883,149 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £32,592,041 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £31,040,370 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £30,793,599 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £29,473,162 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £26,420,203 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £25,472,659 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £23,665,077 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £23,423,657 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £20,816,644 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £19,226,742 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £18,958,210 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £18,618,555 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £17,352,550 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £17,063,587 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £16,544,106 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £16,399,340 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £13,464,222 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £13,459,249 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £13,420,029 MRW Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC value of shares traded £13,024,542 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £12,970,900 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com