BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £93,099,650

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £87,964,630

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £72,995,286

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £55,186,899

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £51,125,561

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £46,460,517

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £37,965,361

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £37,203,317

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £36,883,149

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £32,592,041

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £31,040,370

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £30,793,599

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £29,473,162

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £26,420,203

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £25,472,659

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £23,665,077

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£23,423,657

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £20,816,644

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £19,226,742

BA.	BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £18,958,210

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £18,618,555

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £17,352,550

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £17,063,587

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £16,544,106

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £16,399,340

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £13,464,222

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £13,459,249

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £13,420,029

MRW	Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC value of shares traded £13,024,542

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £12,970,900



