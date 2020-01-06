BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £132,596,511 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £119,889,496 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £86,223,494 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £69,620,825 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £64,863,597 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £59,444,041 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £58,186,143 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £55,344,492 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £51,316,792 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £49,939,430 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £47,823,934 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £47,557,692 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £37,916,280 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £36,526,610 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £35,353,055 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £31,774,632 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £30,783,209 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £30,219,844 COB Cobham PLC value of shares traded £28,504,132 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £27,449,345 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £26,703,433 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £25,732,793 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £23,456,171 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £23,248,577 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £22,637,140 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £19,995,078 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £19,875,874 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £19,379,391 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £17,483,523 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £17,467,603 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com