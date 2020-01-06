StockMarketWire.com - 
BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £132,596,511

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £119,889,496

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £86,223,494

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £69,620,825

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £64,863,597

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £59,444,041

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £58,186,143

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £55,344,492

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £51,316,792

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £49,939,430

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £47,823,934

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £47,557,692

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £37,916,280

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £36,526,610

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £35,353,055

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £31,774,632

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£30,783,209

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £30,219,844

COB	Cobham PLC value of shares traded £28,504,132

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £27,449,345

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £26,703,433

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £25,732,793

BA.	BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £23,456,171

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £23,248,577

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £22,637,140

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £19,995,078

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £19,875,874

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £19,379,391

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £17,483,523

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £17,467,603



