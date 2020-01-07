StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket chain Morrisons saw like-for-like sales fall by 1.2% during the third quarter of its financial year amid customer uncertainty and heavy competition.
Including fuel, like-for-like sales were down 2.5% in the 5 August to 3 November period.
For the 22 weeks to 5 January, Morrisons reported like-for-like sales excluding fuel as down by 1.7%. Sales including fuel were down 2.8%.
The supermarket chain said it had kept focused on its priorities and customers, and continued to invest in its price list of fresh food provision while managing costs. Its fuel business was affected by a 'highly promotional market', it said.
Wholesale sales grew but were affected by lower figures from subsidiary McColl's.
David Potts, chief executive, said: 'It was encouraging that during an unusually challenging period for sales, our execution was strong and our profitability robust, demonstrating the broad-based progress we have made during the turnaround.
'This was again down to the hard work of Morrisons exceptional team of food makers and shopkeepers. As always, we will take some learnings into the new year, and look forward to 2020 with a strong plan and solid foundations on which to continue to grow.
'With four weeks of the year still to go, we expect 2019/20 profit before tax and exceptionals to be within the current range of analysts' forecasts.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
