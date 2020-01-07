StockMarketWire.com - Online gambling company 888 said it remained 'confident' that adjusted earnings with meet its expectations amid continued progress in the second half of the year. Performance had been underpinned by the 'continued success of the group's Orbit casino platform across a number of regulated markets as well as further good revenue growth in sport,' the company said. Poker, however, had remained a challenging market, but the gambling company said it was 'pleased by progress made in the first-phase roll out of its new poker platform, Poker 8, which took place during the second half of the year.'
Looking ahead, 888 said it had entered 2020 with good momentum across several regulated European markets and remained focused on achieving further progress in the US.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
